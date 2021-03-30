Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 506.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 103,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,717 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

