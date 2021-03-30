Truist Financial Corp Acquires 27,186 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 918,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $191,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.22. 78,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,193. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

