Truist Financial Corp Acquires 455,644 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,644 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $174,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 2,413,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

