Truist Financial Corp Acquires 65,933 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65,933 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Visa worth $371,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $416.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

