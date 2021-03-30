Truist Financial Corp Acquires 878,505 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $221,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 81,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,139. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $85.72 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.