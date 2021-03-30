Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $174,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,579. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.32. The company has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

