Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $141,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $114.14. 9,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,517. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $116.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.