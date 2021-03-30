Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $280,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

