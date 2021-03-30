Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,654 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $302,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

