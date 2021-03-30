Truist Financial Corp Buys 281,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.59% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $180,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. 134,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

