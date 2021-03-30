Truist Financial Corp Buys 53,304 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $283,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.13. 171,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

