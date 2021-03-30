Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,324 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.98% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $344,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,101. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $112.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

