Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Starbucks worth $165,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. 220,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

