Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $156,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $864,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.34.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.