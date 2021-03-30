Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127,901 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Chevron worth $209,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $106.18. 328,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.