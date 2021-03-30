Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,807 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $178,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. 968,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $258.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

