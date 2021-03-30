Truist Financial Corp Has $155.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $155,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.