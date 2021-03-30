Truist Financial Corp Has $257.12 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Accenture worth $257,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,209.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.65. 39,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,754.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

