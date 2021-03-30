Truist Financial Corp Has $478.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 202.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $478,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,640,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,129,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

