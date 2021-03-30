Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $268,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,044.67. 56,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,060.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,784.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

