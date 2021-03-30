Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $355,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.10. 589,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,548,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

