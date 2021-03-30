Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 334.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,167 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $189,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 165,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. The company has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

