Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of CVS Health worth $202,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 526,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,473,892 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. 301,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

