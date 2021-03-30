Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,548 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $147,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $7,463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.21. 63,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

