Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,509 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.62% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $269,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,303. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

