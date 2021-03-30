Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,450 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Medtronic worth $236,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. 112,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

