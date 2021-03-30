Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,445 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $388,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 528,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,840,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 359,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.