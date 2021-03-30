Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,183 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $173,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 821,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 388,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

