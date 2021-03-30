Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,383,279 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383,279 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $239,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.33. 94,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

