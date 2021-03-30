Truist Financial Corp Sells 56,833 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,833 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $154,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,016,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $219.82. 35,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,069. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

