Truist Financial Corp Sells 75,115 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $296,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 116,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,335. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.