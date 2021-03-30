Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. 465,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,452. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $0. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

