Trust Co of Kansas Buys 3,765 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $5,055,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,173.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 313,681 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.43. The company had a trading volume of 216,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

