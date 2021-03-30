Trust Co of Kansas Has $2.23 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. 67,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,191. The company has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

