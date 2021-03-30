Trust Co of Kansas Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.58. 20,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,257. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

