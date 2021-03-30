Trust Co of Kansas Has $5.93 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 3.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. 34,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

