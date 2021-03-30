Trust Co of Kansas Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 325,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in Intel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 102,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. 855,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

