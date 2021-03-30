Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 7,471 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in 3M were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $194.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

