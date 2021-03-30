Trust Co of Kansas Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 2.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $251.80. 309,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,842,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

