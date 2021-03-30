Trustco Bank Corp N Y Acquires 2,756 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 626,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,959,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $241.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.