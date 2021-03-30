Trustco Bank Corp N Y Acquires 900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,235,000 after acquiring an additional 110,170 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 50,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

