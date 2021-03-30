Trustco Bank Corp N Y Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. 45,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

