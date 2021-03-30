Trustco Bank Corp N Y Buys 9,920 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 557,581 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. 15,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

