Trustco Bank Corp N Y Buys New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,026.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,097 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 145,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,473,892. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

