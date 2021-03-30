Trustco Bank Corp N Y Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 400,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,512,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

