Trustco Bank Corp N Y Grows Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 788.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the period. TrustCo Bank Corp NY accounts for approximately 3.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y owned 0.63% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 9,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $727.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

