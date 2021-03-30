Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.67 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.81. 34,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.76. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

