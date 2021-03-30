Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 332,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 132,436 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 161,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.