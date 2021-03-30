Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $4.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 338,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

