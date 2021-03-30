Trustco Bank Corp N Y Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 1.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 2,126,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,882,008. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

